Summer vacation workshop begins at schools and colleges in Morigaon, Assam

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, July 15: With an aim to promote folk culture, the state government has organised a ten days long summer vacation workshop from July 15 to July 24, 2023 through the department of cultural affairs, Assam at 126 constituencies in the state which was formally kicked off at three constituencies in the district on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

At Morigaon constituency, the district commissioner Devashis Sarma inaugurated the summer vacation workshop at Bapuram Kalita College was organised by a premier drama organisation ‘Xasipat’. The organisation has picked out a drama title ‘ Mahada Gosai’ written by dramatist Ajoy Kr Deka to be performed on July 24 by the students’.

Earlier the members of the organisation ‘Xasipat’ felicitated the invited guests with a traditional gamusa in the meeting. The programme was attended by CEO of MZP Khitish Ch Pegu, president Debaswar Goswami, secretary Gyanmuhan Deka, writer Mileswar Pator and senior journalist Ajit Sarma. Besides another summer vacation workshop held at Oujari ME school.

ADC Dr Sangita Barthakur inaugurated the workshop is organised on Tiwa folk-dance by Mikirkuchi Karbi Kishti Sangha led by Manik Teron. The 10 day long workshop will end on July 24, 2023.

Our Haflong correspondent adds: The constituency wise summer workshop on drama, satriya dance, lok katha-traditional dance, poem recitation and debate competition formally began here in Haflong government girls higher secondary school on Saturday. The inaugural programme was attended by the Dima Hasao asstt commissioner Laringdi Naiding, district cultural officer, Pauramduing Jeme ,principal of government boys higher secondary school, P Barma and principal government girls higher secondary school, Samir Mazumdar, teachers from other nearby schools apart from that participants students. During the programme ample students took part in recitation and other activities as per the programme.

- Advertisement -

Speaking on the occasion Laringdi Naiding asst commissioner Dima Hasao said that the programme has been organided as part of leisure, while to promote and increase participation in extracurricular activities among the students in their areas of interest in culture and tradition. The ten-day programme will be held from July 15 to 24 ,2023 and is organised by the cultural affairs department. The programme is scheduled in two levels, the graduate level will be held in Maibang and in Jr Level in Haflong. She also urged students to come and participate in the mega event with freedom which is free, while on the day of finale competition prizes and certificate will be awarded.