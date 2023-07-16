ATASU (Ind) holds raising day in Sivasagar

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, July 15: ATASU(Independent) Committee in association with the Sivasagar sub-divisional committee held its 35th raising day in Aswini Chetia Memorial Bhawan recently.

- Advertisement -

Akhil Ahom, president of the break way faction hoisted the flag while Mintu Duwora and Sumit Handique. Jit Rajkonwar, paid homage to Manchao Aswini Chetia and was followed by Banfey puja in homage to the forefathers.

The meeting held on the occasion was presided over by Akhil Ahom.The meeting was attended by Bhaskar Bora, Jayjyoti Gogoi, Mahendra Dihingia, Pradip Konwar, Sapun Gogoi and Nipu Saikia