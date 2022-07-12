Summer Youth Camp concludes

HT Correspondent

DONGKAMUKAM, July 11: The Indian Catholic Youth Movement (ICYM) organised ‘Summer Youth Camp’ which concluded at Satgaon Parish on Sunday in West Karbi Anglong. On the concluding day, the Salesian priests of Satgaon Parish felicitated to the meritorious students, who passed the HSLC and AHSEC examination with flying colours. 28 students were felicitated in a felicitation programme held at Presbytery Hall in front of hundreds of believers.

Holy Mass was conducted at Parish in the morning at 9:30 am, which was officiated by the Parish Priest of Satgaon Parish, Fr CA John, parish priest and assisted by assistant parish priest, Fr Albert Thyrniang and Fr Robert Faustin. In the three days programme that started on July 8, activities like group orientation and interactive programmes were held.

Praise and worship, dance and singing competition were conducted. Prizes to the winners were given away in the evening.