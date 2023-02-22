Swahid Divas observed at Sootea

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Feb 21: ‘Swahid Divas’ was observed at Sootea on Monday. The Sootea regional committee of AASU (All Assam Students Union) has been observing February 21 as the martyrs day since the time of Assam Agitation.

- Advertisement -

Notably, altogether nine people from the Sootea area had sacrificed their lives during the masses movement. The Sootea unit of AASU had observed this day with a day-long programme at Sootea.

It is to be mentioned here that the Swahid Bedi of Sootea AASU was reconstructed as a permanent one just behind the earlier ‘Swahid Bedi’. Central executive member of AASU Rupam Das had inaugurated the newly constructed Swahid Bedi in the presence of a huge gathering.

After this, a public meeting was held at Sootea Natya Bhawan. Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika also attended the meeting. He recalled the days of Assam Agitation and offered homage to those who had lost their lives. Former minister Prabin Hazarika also addressed the gathering and paid rich tributes to the martyrs. AASU representatives Rupam Das, Bikram Bora, Bhaskar Samua, Lakhya Jyoti Saikia, Tidip Bhuyan among others besides the family members of the martyrs spoke on the occasion. Uday Shankar Saikia, former AASU leader conducted the proceedings.