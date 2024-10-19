Swmdwn Khunggur Boro, an active UPPL worker passes away

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Oct 18: Swmdwn Khunggur Boro, an active worker of the Sukhanjhora Primary Committee, UPPL party under Banargaon block, expired on Friday morning after a stroke. According to family members, he suffered a stroke on Thursday evening at his residence and was immediately rushed to the hospital in Kokrajhar, later being admitted to a private hospital in Coochbehar for treatment, where he breathed his last on Friday morning around 10:30 am. He was a social worker and was associated with social organisations. He was also serving as a teacher at a private school in Magurmari. The funeral was performed after completing the rituals at the village graveyard. The greater Sukhanjhora area lost a good social worker with the demise of Swmdwn Khunggur Boro. People from across communities and organisations, including UPPL and ABSU, have extended their deep condolences. The UPPL party extended deep condolences to the bereaved family members of Swmdwn Khunggur Boro and prayed for his eternal peace in the heavenly abode.