TAYPA demands separate Ahom land, ST status for community

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, July 19: The Tai Ahom Yuba Parishad Asom (TAYPA) has called for the establishment of a separate Ahom land in Assam, citing the deprivation of ST status and essential amenities for over 5 million Tai Ahom residents. Chao Rajib Baruah, the publicity secretary of TAYPA’s central committee, expressed deep sorrow over the denial of ST status to the Ahom dynasty’s founder, Chaolung Sukaphaa, and other Tai Ahom kings who ruled Assam for over 600 years. Baruah lamented the lack of government response to their community’s pressing demands.

The Tai Ahom community, who governed the Brahmaputra valley of Assam from 1228 to 1826, represented a golden era for the region. However, they have been denied ST status, a category that defines their tribal identity. Baruah stressed that without the recognition of Ahom land, there is no viable alternative. In a recent meeting with Union Tribal Affairs minister Arjun Munda in Delhi, a TAYPA delegation received assurance of ST status for the Tai Ahom community. Unfortunately, the Assam government released a circular on the Assam Delimitation draft, which directly impacts all indigenous people, including the Tai Ahom community.

Consequently, the demand for a separate Ahom land has gained momentum. This land would encompass Upper Assam, North Assam’s Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Gohpur, Biswanath, a significant portion of middle Assam, east Sadiya, west Guwahati till Ashoklanto, Karbi Pahar, and Naga Pahar. This territory would safeguard the rights of the Moran, Matak, Koch Rajbongshi, Adivasi communities, and all other citizens in accordance with the Indian Constitution, according to Chao Rajib Baruah.