DIPHU: As part of Pradhan Mantri TB Mukht Bharat Abhiyan, the principal secretary, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Mukul Kumar Saikia adopted 5 TB patients and also distributed nutritional food baskets to them in a programme held at District TB Centre here.

The programme was attended by joint director of District Health Services, Dr Borsing Rongpi; District TB officer, Dr Sanjit Sarangphangsa and NHM and district TB staff.