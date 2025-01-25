13 C
Guwahati
Saturday, January 25, 2025
type here...

Teacher arrested for death of student in Assam: Police

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

TEZPUR (ASSAM), Jan 24: A student in Assam’s Sonitpur district died allegedly after being physically assaulted by his teacher, who has been arrested, a police officer said on Friday.

The incident happened on Wednesday in a private English medium school in Sirajuli town of the district with the victim succumbing the next day, Superintendent of Police (SP) Barun Purkayastha said.

- Advertisement -

He said the class 7 student, Aman Kumar, was involved in a fight with a classmate, following which the teacher punished both of them.

Related Posts:

“Aman fell sick after returning home and was admitted to the Tezpur Medical College and Hospital, where he breathed his last yesterday,” Purkayastha said.

“We have arrested the teacher on the basis of the complaint filed by the parents. Investigation is on into the matter,” he added.

Students of the school alleged that the teacher had hit Aman on his chest and other parts of the body.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, local people staged protests and blocked National Highway 15 for some time after Aman’s body was taken home on Friday.

They demanded stringent punishment for the teacher. (PTI)

Winter Travel: 7 Wonderful Destinations To Visit In Kohima
Winter Travel: 7 Wonderful Destinations To Visit In Kohima
Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Assam
Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Assam
7 Largest Snakes in the World
7 Largest Snakes in the World
Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health
Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health
6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam
6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

CM Adityanath should ‘guide’ Shah to improve law and order in...

The Hills Times -
Winter Travel: 7 Wonderful Destinations To Visit In Kohima Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Assam 7 Largest Snakes in the World Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health 6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam