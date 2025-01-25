Teacher arrested for death of student in Assam: Police

TEZPUR (ASSAM), Jan 24: A student in Assam’s Sonitpur district died allegedly after being physically assaulted by his teacher, who has been arrested, a police officer said on Friday.

The incident happened on Wednesday in a private English medium school in Sirajuli town of the district with the victim succumbing the next day, Superintendent of Police (SP) Barun Purkayastha said.

He said the class 7 student, Aman Kumar, was involved in a fight with a classmate, following which the teacher punished both of them.

“Aman fell sick after returning home and was admitted to the Tezpur Medical College and Hospital, where he breathed his last yesterday,” Purkayastha said.

“We have arrested the teacher on the basis of the complaint filed by the parents. Investigation is on into the matter,” he added.

Students of the school alleged that the teacher had hit Aman on his chest and other parts of the body.

Meanwhile, local people staged protests and blocked National Highway 15 for some time after Aman’s body was taken home on Friday.

They demanded stringent punishment for the teacher. (PTI)