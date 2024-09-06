27 C
Guwahati
Friday, September 6, 2024
Teacher’s Day celebrated in Karbi Anglong

‘Teachers get respect for their wholehearted devotion towards education’

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

DIPHU, Sept 5: Education Department of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) organised the 63rd District Level Teacher’s Day celebration to honour the teachers by commemorating the birthday of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the first vice president and second President of India.

The celebration was held at Sarsing Teron (Langkung Habe) Memorial Town Hall, here at Matipung.

Attending as the chief guest, the chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang said the job of a teacher is respectable and the honour associated with it follows for the rest of their lives.

“I was also once a teacher working in a venture school, Visokoida High School in Dongkamukam. I was teaching Maths. Being a teacher I get respect and honour. Wherever the students meet me they show their respect. Teachers get respect for their wholehearted devotion towards education,” he added.

The CEM, however, mentioned that some teachers indulge in drunkenness and smoking.

Nevertheless, Ronghang acknowledged the immense contribution of teachers in improving education in Karbi Anglong and with their continued dedication, the matric results of the district have improved significantly.

CEM also said 447 candidates got appointed as Assam Police Commandos from Karbi Anglong alone. Moreover, there are now hundreds of doctors from Karbi Anglong, all of which have happened due to education.

He urged parents and teachers to work hard and contribute to bringing quality education to Karbi Anglong.

During the event, 21 retired teachers, including headmasters, were felicitated.

Among many notable faces, MP Amarsing Tisso; inspector of schools, Karbi Anglong District Circle, Biren Sing Engti; executive member (EM), KAAC, Education, Richard Tokbi; MLA Bidyasing Engleng; members of Autonomous Council, Kadom Terangpi and Kache Rongpipi and secretary of KAAC Si-im Taro attended the function.

