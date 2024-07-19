Teenage pregnancies decreased by 64 percent from April 2022 to June 2024: Assam CM

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 19: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to micro-blogging site X to highlight the achievements of the state’s extensive efforts to combat child marriage.

Sarma’s post emphasizes the considerable impact of the initiative on societal norms and the enhancement of health outcomes for girls.

The Chief Minister stated on X, “Our rigorous mission against #ChildMarriage is not only bringing a societal change but also enabling a healthy life for our girls.”

👉Teenage pregnancy in April 2022: 9,330

👉Teenage pregnancy in June 2024: 3,401



Our mission will continue unabated in the coming days. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 19, 2024

The Chief Minister further announced a significant decline in teenage pregnancies within the last two years.

As per reports, in April 2022, there were 9,330 documented instances of teenage pregnancies. However, by June 2024, this figure had decreased to 3,401, demonstrating a remarkable decrease of almost 64 percent.

Sarma voiced contentment with the progress made and restated the government’s steadfast commitment to carrying on with the mission.

“Our mission will continue unabated in the coming days,” Sarma added.