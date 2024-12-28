Tezpur Literary Festival concludes

HT Bureau

TEZPUR, Dec 27: The three-day Tezpur Literary Festival (TLF) has concluded with a vibrant finale at NERIWALM, bringing together literature, storytelling, and cultural heritage in a celebration of creativity and community.

The festival which concluded on Thursday attracted intellectuals, authors, artists and literature enthusiasts from across the region.

The concluding day began with the session “Catalysts of Change: Pioneering Progress in the Socio-Economic Landscape,” featuring Neelam Dutta and Puspadhar Das.

Moderated by Pankaj Das, the discussion explored ways to foster entrepreneurship in Assam, revolutionise agriculture with innovative practices, and promote Assamese cuisine as a global cultural and economic asset.

The speakers called on the youth to lead in reimagining agriculture and cuisine as pillars of sustainable progress.

Renowned author and translator Mitra Phukan conducted a “Workshop on Translation”, moderated by Dr Rajlakshmi Basumatary. She highlighted the creative possibilities and challenges of literary translation, emphasising the need to preserve cultural and emotional nuances.

“In translation, we are translating not just words, but cultures and stories,” she remarked.

Former Indian volleyball captain Abhijit Bhattacharya was felicitated online during the session. He shared insights into the success of the Brahmaputra Volleyball League and announced the upcoming Super League in Tezpur on January 23, 2025.

The “Versified Hues” multilingual poetry and prose session, moderated by Himanshu Raj Borah, celebrated linguistic diversity with poetic recitations in English, Assamese, Hindi, Bengali and Sadri.

A festival highlight, the Galpakatha storytelling session, featured Atanu Bhattacharya and Mitali De narrating Gulzar’s “Dhuwa” and the Bengali tale “Heera Besibole Oha Manuh Jon”, accompanied by Raktim Goswami’s guitar melodies. The seamless blend of storytelling and music mesmerised the audience.

The festival concluded with a grand valedictory session on Thursday evening, graced by Assamese actor and voice artist Kapil Bora as the chief guest.

Bora reminisced about filming his first movie at the NERIWALM venue and spoke on the role of books and literature in fuelling creativity. He distributed prizes to quiz winners and contributors, while TLF’s advisors and sponsors were felicitated.

Coordinator Pankaj Das delivered a heartfelt vote of thanks, marking the end of the festival. The Tezpur Literary Festival was lauded as a resounding success, celebrating the power of literature to connect people, languages, and traditions while inspiring creativity and community growth.