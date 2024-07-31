Tezpur University and SSUHS forge partnership with new MoU

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, July 30: Tezpur University (TU) and Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences (SSUHS) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Tuesday, focusing on collaborative research, academic exchange, and capacity-building initiatives. The MoU was signed by Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, vice chancellor of TU, and Prof Dhruba Jyoti Borah, vice chancellor of SSUHS, in the presence of deans, heads, and other officials from both universities.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, vice chancellor of TU, said, “This MoU represents a significant milestone in our journey towards enhancing healthcare education and research. By joining hands with SSUHS, we aim to leverage our combined expertise to address critical health issues and improve the quality of education in this field.”

Prof Dhruba Jyoti Borah, vice chancellor of SSUHS, said, “We are excited about this partnership with Tezpur University, which opens new avenues for research and academic excellence. Both institutions aim to contribute to cutting-edge research that addresses current challenges, pushes the boundaries of understanding, and generates new insights.”

Prof Dhanapati Deka, dean of Research & Development at TU, mentioned that the MoU has ample scope in areas such as biomedical engineering, health and medicine, molecular biology and biotechnology, computer science and engineering, and artificial intelligence, among others.

Dr Biren Das, registrar of TU, emphasised that both institutions should now facilitate the exchange of researchers, scholars, and experts to engage in collaborative research projects and provide access to R&D laboratories, equipment, and facilities.

During the occasion, Prof Dhruba Jyoti Borah, a noted writer and former president of Asom Sahitya Sabha, presented the university with his collection of writings. The MoU will be effective for an initial period of three years, with the possibility of renewal based on the progress and outcomes of the collaborative initiatives.