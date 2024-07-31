29 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, July 31, 2024
type here...

Tezpur University and SSUHS forge partnership with new MoU

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, July 30: Tezpur University (TU) and Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences (SSUHS) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Tuesday, focusing on collaborative research, academic exchange, and capacity-building initiatives. The MoU was signed by Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, vice chancellor of TU, and Prof Dhruba Jyoti Borah, vice chancellor of SSUHS, in the presence of deans, heads, and other officials from both universities.

- Advertisement -

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, vice chancellor of TU, said, “This MoU represents a significant milestone in our journey towards enhancing healthcare education and research. By joining hands with SSUHS, we aim to leverage our combined expertise to address critical health issues and improve the quality of education in this field.”

Prof Dhruba Jyoti Borah, vice chancellor of SSUHS, said, “We are excited about this partnership with Tezpur University, which opens new avenues for research and academic excellence. Both institutions aim to contribute to cutting-edge research that addresses current challenges, pushes the boundaries of understanding, and generates new insights.”

Prof Dhanapati Deka, dean of Research & Development at TU, mentioned that the MoU has ample scope in areas such as biomedical engineering, health and medicine, molecular biology and biotechnology, computer science and engineering, and artificial intelligence, among others.

Dr Biren Das, registrar of TU, emphasised that both institutions should now facilitate the exchange of researchers, scholars, and experts to engage in collaborative research projects and provide access to R&D laboratories, equipment, and facilities.

- Advertisement -

During the occasion, Prof Dhruba Jyoti Borah, a noted writer and former president of Asom Sahitya Sabha, presented the university with his collection of writings. The MoU will be effective for an initial period of three years, with the possibility of renewal based on the progress and outcomes of the collaborative initiatives.

Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India
Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India
10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes
10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes
8 Light And Healthy South-Indian Meals Under 100 Calories
8 Light And Healthy South-Indian Meals Under 100 Calories
Top 9 Stunning Destinations In Saudi Arabia
Top 9 Stunning Destinations In Saudi Arabia
10 Best Places In India For Birdwatchers
10 Best Places In India For Birdwatchers
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

USTM hailed for contribution to Viksit Bharat Youth Campaign

The Hills Times -
Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India 10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes 8 Light And Healthy South-Indian Meals Under 100 Calories Top 9 Stunning Destinations In Saudi Arabia 10 Best Places In India For Birdwatchers