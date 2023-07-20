Tezpur University’s TLC to host faculty induction program

- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, July 19: Tezpur University’s Teaching Learning Centre (TLC) is set to organise a month-long Faculty Induction Program (FIP) focused on Indian Knowledge Systems from August 2 to 31, 2023. This program is part of the initiatives undertaken by TLC, TU since 2017 under the Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya National Mission, with the goal of enhancing the quality of education at all levels by promoting excellence and proficiency in teaching.

The Online FIP has received recognition from the University Grants Commission (UGC) as per the UGC Regulation 2018. According to these regulations, newly recruited assistant professors are required to undergo Induction Training within their probation period. However, other interested faculty members are also encouraged to apply for participation.

The induction program aims to equip and empower new recruits with the highest standards of teaching and learning, incorporating the latest advancements in the field. The program’s uniform structure ensures consistent preparedness among teachers across the nation. Indian Knowledge Systems will be a crucial component of this Faculty Induction Program.

Tezpur University invites faculty members from universities, colleges, and higher education institutions to participate in the Induction program. Eligible participants are those who have not undergone a month-long induction training or orientation program at any university, college, or institute. Interested teachers are requested to visit www.tezu.ernet.in/tlc for detailed information and complete the registration process by July 31, 2023.