The Lightroom Showroom Inaugurated

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 31: One of the most premium showrooms for lights, The Lightroo was inaugurated in the heart of Guwahati’s bustling Paltan Bazar area in Guwahati.

- Advertisement -

Changi a renowned brand in LED lighting is now at display with its wide range of lighting products including indoor, outdoor, commercial, underwater, landscaping lights, Chandeliers and wall lights.

The Lightroom is in the business of lighting for the last eight years and is a distributor for Changi. The Lightroom was inaugurated by the owner Changi LED Harji Patel in presence of Ashish Agarwal, Basobi Bose, Kishen Agarwal and Rajneesh Bora renowned interior designers, architect Anuj Bhajanka, architect Arvind Bawri and other dignitaries.