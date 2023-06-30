India Celebrates Historic Thomas Cup Victory After 72 Years

Guwahati, June 30: Assam Chief Minister and President of the Badminton Association of India, Himanta Biswa Sarma, celebrated the historic achievement of the Indian team as they brought home the Thomas Cup trophy after 72 years since its inception. On June 30, Sarma welcomed the trophy in Delhi, expressing immense pride in the team’s accomplishment.

Taking to Twitter, Sarma praised the Indian team and support staff for realizing the dream of winning the first-ever Thomas Cup. He wrote, “My heart swells with pride as I welcome the historic #ThomasCup trophy today in Delhi. Kudos to every team member and all support staff for realizing the dream of winning the first-ever Thomas Cup after 72 years of its inception. Many congratulations!”

- Advertisement -

India secured their first-ever Thomas Cup victory on May 15, 2022, by defeating the 14-time champion, Indonesia. The Indian team’s triumph was fueled by the outstanding performances of world championships medallists Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, and the world number 8 doubles pair, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy.

This momentous victory marks India’s maiden Thomas Cup triumph in 73 years, a significant milestone for Indian badminton and a testament to the talent and hard work of the players and their support staff. The achievement has brought immense pride and joy to the nation, showcasing India’s prowess in the sport at the international level.

The historic win serves as an inspiration for aspiring badminton players in India and highlights the growing prominence of the sport in the country. It also underscores the continuous efforts of the Badminton Association of India in nurturing and promoting the sport, providing a platform for Indian players to excel on the global stage.

The Indian team’s success in the Thomas Cup not only adds to their list of accolades but also raises the bar for future achievements and sets a new standard of excellence in Indian badminton. The victory will be remembered as a defining moment in the history of Indian sports and will inspire generations of players to strive for greatness.

- Advertisement -

The recognition and warm reception of the Thomas Cup trophy by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma further reinforces the commitment of the government and sports associations to supporting and encouraging the development of badminton in India. The historic win will undoubtedly contribute to the growth and popularity of the sport, inspiring more youngsters to take up badminton and dream of achieving similar milestones in the future.