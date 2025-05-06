24 C
Three arrested for killing wild elephants in Manas National Park

GUWAHATI, May 5: Three persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the killing of three wild elephants in Assam’s Manas National Park, officials said on Monday.

The three accused were arrested from Chirang district and the police seized two single-barrel muzzle-loading guns, cartridges, walkie-talkie sets and poaching gear from their possession.

Following their arrest, the accused led the police to the recovery of two tusks.

The arrested persons have been identified as JabidBorgoyary, Mahesh Islary and Jaran Basumatary.

The carcasses of three wild elephants, allegedly killed by the poachers, were found near the India-Bhutan border in Palengshi beat area under the Panbari range in the western part of the park by patrolling forest guards on Friday.

Meanwhile, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters that the state government will constitute an anti-elephant poaching squad on the lines of the anti-rhino poaching team in the state. (PTI)

