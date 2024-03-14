Three day Bhagawat Path event

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, March 13: A Bhagawat Path event is set to unfold in Dhemachi Gohain Gaon Janardhan Naam Ghar, Demow, from March 15 to March 17, with the support of the Janardhan Naam Ghar family and community members. The program will commence with a Bhagawat procession and Naam Prasaanga on the first day, followed by the commencement of the Bhagawat Path in the afternoon. The event will culminate with a Bhaona performance on the night of March 17, marking the conclusion of the three-day program.