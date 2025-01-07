Three dead in Assam coal mine accident; Minister Rai visits site

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 7: A tragic coal mine accident in Assam’s Umrangso has claimed the lives of three workers, whose bodies were discovered floating in the flooded mine, as reported in a news bulletin.

- Advertisement -

The identities of the deceased remain unknown, and recovery operations are still underway.

Meanwhile, newly-inducted Assam Cabinet Minister Kaushik Rai and Chief Executive Member of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, Debolal Gorlosa, visited the site to oversee rescue operations.

7 Oldest Countries in the World Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000 10 Rare and Beautiful Birds to Spot in the Wild 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India 10 South Indian Dishes That are Good for Weight Loss View all stories

Minister Rai assured that all necessary resources would be deployed to ensure the safety of those trapped.

The incident occurred at the Assam Coal Quarry in the 3 Kilo area of Umrangso, near the Assam-Meghalaya border, where approximately 15 workers were trapped after the mine was unexpectedly inundated.

- Advertisement -

Rising water levels, reaching 100 feet in the 300-foot-deep mine, have significantly hampered rescue efforts.

Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are working tirelessly to rescue the remaining trapped miners.

https://twitter.com/iKaushikRai/status/1876486519730381153?t=Ve5R3PEni-miEkVUTgPzWA&s=08

The NDRF has deployed around 30 personnel, while the SDRF has stationed eight members at the site.

Communication with the District Emergency Operations Center (DEOC) is also being facilitated by an APRO team en route to the scene.

- Advertisement -

Following a formal request from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Indian Army has mobilized a specialized relief task force, including divers, sappers, and an Engineer Task Force (ETF), to tackle the complex rescue operation.

The Army’s efforts include aerial reconnaissance to guide on-ground teams and expedite the mission.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police for Dima Hasao, Mayank Kumar Jha, confirmed that initial reports indicated 15 workers were in the mine at the time of the incident.

“We fear multiple people are still trapped, but the exact number is yet to be determined,” he said.

The Chief Minister has actively monitored the situation and assured the safe return of nine miners rescued earlier.

He has also coordinated with the Indian Army and other agencies to expedite the operation.

Further updates on the situation are awaited.