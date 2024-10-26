23 C
Guwahati
Saturday, October 26, 2024
type here...

Three more candidates file nominations for Behali constituency

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Oct 25: Three candidates filed their nominations for the Behali constituency. With this, the total number of candidates filing nominations has gone up to four. BJP candidate Diganta Ghatowar filed his nomination before the returning officer at Biswanath Chariali on Wednesday. He was accompanied by Pradesh BJP president Bhavesh Kalita, cabinet ministers Pijush Hazarika and Sanjay Kishan, MP Ranjit Dutta, and thousands of karyakartas of the saffron party.

- Advertisement -

Accompanied by MP Gaurav Gogoi, Congress candidate Jayanta Borah filed his nomination before the returning officer on Friday.  

Related Posts:

AAP candidate Ananta Gogoi filed his nomination before the returning officer on Friday. He was accompanied by AAP’s Assam in-charge Rajesh Sharma, state vice president Anurupa Deka Raja, Saumik Sengupta, and general secretary (admin) Rajiv Saikia.  

CPI-ML candidate Lakhmi Kanta Kurmi filed his nomination on behalf of Asom Sanmilito Mancha (ASOM). He was accompanied by Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi and other senior leaders of ASOM.

8 Most Magical Hill Stations For Your October-November Getaway
8 Most Magical Hill Stations For Your October-November Getaway
Best Winter Road Trips In India
Best Winter Road Trips In India
Top 10 Must-Try South Indian Rice Dishes
Top 10 Must-Try South Indian Rice Dishes
Top 7 Tallest Statues Of Gods
Top 7 Tallest Statues Of Gods
10 Villages In India You Can Visit For A Slice Of Rural Life
10 Villages In India You Can Visit For A Slice Of Rural Life

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Giriraj Singh inaugurates NIFT Shillong, emphasises Northeast’s textile significance

The Hills Times -
8 Most Magical Hill Stations For Your October-November Getaway Best Winter Road Trips In India Top 10 Must-Try South Indian Rice Dishes Top 7 Tallest Statues Of Gods 10 Villages In India You Can Visit For A Slice Of Rural Life