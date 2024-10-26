Three more candidates file nominations for Behali constituency

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Oct 25: Three candidates filed their nominations for the Behali constituency. With this, the total number of candidates filing nominations has gone up to four. BJP candidate Diganta Ghatowar filed his nomination before the returning officer at Biswanath Chariali on Wednesday. He was accompanied by Pradesh BJP president Bhavesh Kalita, cabinet ministers Pijush Hazarika and Sanjay Kishan, MP Ranjit Dutta, and thousands of karyakartas of the saffron party.

- Advertisement -

Accompanied by MP Gaurav Gogoi, Congress candidate Jayanta Borah filed his nomination before the returning officer on Friday.

AAP candidate Ananta Gogoi filed his nomination before the returning officer on Friday. He was accompanied by AAP’s Assam in-charge Rajesh Sharma, state vice president Anurupa Deka Raja, Saumik Sengupta, and general secretary (admin) Rajiv Saikia.

CPI-ML candidate Lakhmi Kanta Kurmi filed his nomination on behalf of Asom Sanmilito Mancha (ASOM). He was accompanied by Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi and other senior leaders of ASOM.