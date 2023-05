HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, May 21: Police have arrested three persons in connection with fake gold and fake money trade in Barchala of Laharighat in Morigaon district on Saturday. The arrested were identified as Hazrat Billal of Garaimari under Barchala Pahara police station, Omar Farooq and Rashidul Islam of Mohmara. A case was registered against them under number 262/22 at Barshala Pahara police station and Laharighat police station on charges of dealing in fake gold and fake money trade.

