Monday, August 18, 2025
Three Women Killed in Train Collision During Morning Walk Near Kamakhya–Jogighopa Line

By The Hills Times
Representational Image
HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, AUGUST 18: A devastating train accident on the lives of three women — Uttara Das (50), Rumi Das (35), and Karabi Mali (35) — all from No. 2 Satabari, who were on their regular morning walk.

The accident took place at Gate No. 240, very close to the station, when two trains crossed the section at the same point. When an NMG goods train was passing through the area, the Ujanimukha Puri Express bound for Guwahati crossed at the same moment and hit the women. Eyewitnesses reported the scene to be ghastly, adding that the women were killed instantly due to serious injuries.

The accident has again created alarm among the locals, who cite repeated tragedies on the Kamakhya–Jogighopa rail track. News reports indicate that almost 20 individuals have been killed in such accidents over the past few years, citing the lack of fencing and proper pedestrian crossings in the region.

Manipur Police, Security Forces Arrest KCP-PWG Cadre in Joint Operation

