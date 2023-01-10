Traditional chief Bisa Nong Singpho of Bisa Gaon in Ledo felicitated

Traditional chief Bisa Nong Singpho of Bisa Gaon in Ledo being felicitated by members of the ‘Shining Green Asiana Welfare Foundation’ on Sunday. HT Photo

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA , Jan 9: The traditional chief of the Singpho community, Bisa Nong Singpho, was felicitated by members of the ‘Shining Green Asiana Welfare Foundation’ – an organisation of repute working in the tourism, culture, social and economic sectors of Assam – at his residence situated in Bisa Gaon, Ledo under 124 no. Margherita Constituency of Tinsukia district on Sunday.

The Singpho chief was felicitated by the director of the organization, Dr Kishore Hazarika and Snigdha Jyoti Goswami.

The honour was extended in recognition of the traditional chief’s contribution towards social uplift, harmony and unity of the Singpho community, both at the national and also the international level.

On the occasion, Dr Hazarika said, “The contributions of the traditional chief of the Singpho community, Bisa Nong Singpho are remarkable and quite significant to the entire Assamese society.” He further appealed to the young generation to carry forward the legacy as set the by Singpho chief.

Snigdha Jyoti Goswami also said that the contributions of the traditional chief of the Singpho community must be preserved and promoted in order to make the young generation aware and also requested the Centre as well as the State government to recognise the significance of the chief’s contribution.

Bisa Nong Singpho was felicitated with the traditional Assamese phulam gamosha, a xarai and two momentos by Dr Kishore Hazarika and Snigdha Jyoti Goswami Directors of the Shining Green Asiana Welfare Foundation.

During the occasion, the foundation also felicitated the veteran journalist and senior citizens of Margherita.

Among the other prominent personalities felicitated by the members of the ‘Shining Green Asiana Welfare Foundation’ during the programme were senior journalist Jagat Changmai of Ledo, Bisa Gaon village pradhan Bisa Tang Singpho, former CEM of Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council – Milon Sonowal, Sonowal Jatiyo Mahila P leader Jyotshna Sonowal, Margherita Journalists Association president Partho Pratim Goswami, advisor Ram Prasad Ambedkar, treasurer Mithun Baruah, journalist from Margherita Sonaram Kalita, retired headmistress of Ledo Shankardev High School Nang Sufati Pamung Milli, Tirap Autonomous District Council Demand Committee leaders Pallab Shyam Wailung, Nakul Singpho, senior journalist from Guwahati Debananda Medok.

Veteran journalist Jagat Changmai of Ledo presented a book written by himself on the history of the Singpho community to both the directors of the Shining Green Asiana Welfare Foundation – Dr Kishore Hazarika and Snigdha Jyoti Goswami.