Bisa Nong Singpho cremated with dignity

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Jan 17: General Administrative Department and state protocol officer on Friday cremated Singphou King Bisa Nong Singpho with state honour(without guns) at Bisa Gaon, Ledo under Margherita Co-District.

- Advertisement -

Thousands of people from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh attended the funeral of Bisa Nong Singpho as his was cremated with state dignity.

Bisa Nong Singpho a well-known name in the Northeast where Tinsukia district commissioner Swapaneel Paul was present on behalf of the Government of Assam including Tinsukia district superintendent of Police Gaurav Abhijit Dilip, Margherita co-district commissioner Parikshit Thoudam, Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma representative Dishen Tipomia, veteran journalist and close friend Bisa Nong Singpho, Dr Ranjit Dutta, members of All Assam Buddhist Association, Tirap Autonomous District Council Demand Committee, All Assam Tangsa Student Union, All Assam Singpho Student Union, Maan Tai Speaking Student, Asom Gaurav awardee Manje La Singpho, many resource and distinguished persons of Margherita with more than 10,000 people from Assam including neighbouring state Arunachal Pradesh were present at the funeral ceremony held near his residence in historical Bisa gaon, Ledo under Margherita Co-District.

Bisa Nong Singpho body was brought to the funeral ground in a procession by a well equipped chariot by singing in Traditional Singpho songs and with Gayan Bayan.

The entire people of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh mourned the passing away of the tribal leader, who was known for his simple speech and living history.

- Advertisement -

Bisa Nong Singpho, the descendant of and great grandson of freedom fighter Bisa Bom Singpho, the father of tea history in Assam and India, was the Mouzadar and last political Zamaadar of Tirap Mouza.

Bisa Nong Singpho was successful in performing the royal duties in his golden life and therefore, he breaks the boundaries and is loved by everyone as he his simple manner of speaking will always ring in people’s ears.

The steps taken to achieve harmony among all ethnic groups will always remain a symbol of harmony in the hearts of the people.

Bisa Nong Singpho was suffering from old age and was undergoing treatment at his historic residence in Bisa gaon, Ledo under Margherita co-district and he left behind his wife, 5 sons, 6 daughters and a host of relatives.

- Advertisement -