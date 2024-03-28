23 C
Traffic restrictions imposed in Guwahati ahead of cultural night on March 29

HT Digital,

Guwahati, March 28: Ahead of the cultural event scheduled for March 29 (Friday), specific directives were issued by the traffic police in Guwahati on Thursday. It has been mandated that all commercial vehicles on B Borooah Road are prohibited from operating between 12 noon to 11 pm on that day.

Furthermore, other vehicular movements will also be restricted in the area. Participants and attendees of the event have been urged to plan their journeys accordingly, especially considering alternate routes, until the conclusion of the event at 4 pm.

Accordingly, a notification from the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Guwahati, stated, “To ensure the safety of the public, especially vulnerable road users like children, students, women, senior citizens and differently-abled persons on the road and to give free passage to the emergency vehicles like Ambulances, Fire tenders etc, the following restrictions on the movement of vehicles shall be imposed during Sa Re Ga Ma Arts of Music, Live Charity Concert and Dance Performance by Jubin Nautiyal and Master Dharmesh on March 29, 2024.”

Restrictions on the movement of vehicles Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 3 wheels and above shall be restricted on B Barooah Road from 12 pm to 11 pm on March 29, 2024. All slow-moving vehicles are restricted to ply on B Barooah Road from 12 pm to 11 pm on March 29, 2024. As there is a likelihood of traffic congestion on B Barooah Road, people may avoid the said route from 4 pm till the programme is over.

