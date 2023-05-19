Tragic Incident in Assam: Majuli ADC Convoy Hits Students

Guwahati 19th May: On May 19, a tragic incident occurred in Majuli, Assam, when two students standing in front of a store in Borguri Tiniali were struck by a convoy belonging to an Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC). The ADC was traveling from Jengraimukh in a Bolero with the license plate AS03X1003 when he lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the collision with the two students.

Regrettably, one of the students died at the scene, while the other sustained critical injuries and was immediately rushed to Garmur Pitambar Dev Goswami public hospital for medical treatment. Both students were in the 7th grade and attended the same school, Borguri Jorbil Rupjyoti ME.

- Advertisement -

This unfortunate incident has caused tension in the neighborhood, with witnesses claiming to have found alcohol bottles at the scene. It is important to note that these bottles were not directly responsible for the children’s deaths but added to the concerns surrounding the incident. Furthermore, in April, there was another incident involving a Mahindra Bolero, allegedly used by the police from Central Minister Rameshwar Teli’s convoy, which struck and severely injured a youth in Dibrugarh. The injured person, Deepjyoti Bhattacharya from Barman Nagar, was promptly transferred to a private hospital after the incident, which occurred near the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) when the convoy was traveling against the flow of traffic on a one-way street.

In March 2023, a large demonstration erupted in Silchar when protesters claimed that a youngster was fatally run over by MP Parimal Suklabaidya’s truck. The incident resulted in widespread unrest, and the demonstrators blocked the road with the victim’s body, demanding justice. Sources indicate that despite being aware of the involvement of his convoy vehicle in the accident, the minister did not take the initiative to inform the victim’s relatives. Eventually, the minister arrived at the scene, and the police swiftly intervened to disperse the agitated demonstrators.

It is a heart-wrenching series of events, and the community mourns the loss of the young lives. Investigations are underway to determine the causes and responsibilities behind these incidents, and it is hoped that appropriate actions will be taken to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future.