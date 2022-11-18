Training on manual metal arc welding launched in Jorhat

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Nov 17: A two-month short term skill development training on Manual Metal Arc Welding (MMAW) was launched by Tool Room and Training Centre (TRTC), Guwahati under the ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) on Thursday.

An official of the TRTC informed that the training programme, sponsored by NABARD, is completely free and 30 trainees from different districts would be trained by experienced personnel of the said centre. The official stated that TRTC would also provide placement assistance to the trainees.

Mantu Das, district development manager, NABARD inaugurated the training programme in presence of Sanjib Rajkonwar, general manager, District Industries and Commerce Centre (Jorhat), Kamalesh Dhar, lead district manager, PNB and Anupam Rajbonshi, senior manager, PNB.