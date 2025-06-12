28.4 C
Training on snake bite management held in Biswanath

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, June 11: A training programme on snake bite management was successfully conducted by the District Health Society, Biswanath, on June 7 at Hotel Paradise, aimed at raising awareness and building medical capacity to handle snake bite cases effectively.
The session featured Dr Surajit Giri, an internationally acclaimed snake bite specialist, as the key resource person. In his address, Dr Giri shed light on the prevalent snake bite cases in Assam, explaining in detail the medical treatment protocols and the critical importance of early intervention.

He emphasized that timely evacuation and immediate medical care are crucial in saving lives, citing instances where delays in treatment had resulted in preventable fatalities. “Doctors can save lives only if patients are brought in time. Delay in reaching medical facilities often proves fatal in snake bite cases,” Dr Giri cautioned.

The training saw active participation from Dr Jogen Chandra Bey, Joint Director of Health Services, Biswanath, as well as doctors from the District Hospital and medical officers from nearby tea gardens. Dr Giri also urged the medical fraternity to educate the public about first-aid measures and the need to avoid superstitious or non-medical practices following a snake bite.
The event marks a significant step toward improving the preparedness and response of healthcare professionals in the region to snake bite emergencies, particularly during the monsoon season when such incidents are more common.

