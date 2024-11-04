Tuliram Ronghang campaigns for BJP’s Diganta Ghatowar in Bihali ahead of by-polls

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Nov 3: The Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang, is currently campaigning in the Bihali Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) for BJP candidate Diganta Ghatowar.

- Advertisement -

This constituency, along with four others in Assam, is set for by-polls on November 13. The five LACs going to by-polls in Assam are Behali, Dholai, Samaguri, Bongaigaon, and Sidli.

Accompanied by MP Amarsing Tisso and MLAs Darsing Ronghang and Bidyasing Engleng, the CEM has been in Bihali since November 2 to gather votes for Ghatowar. The campaign team is focusing on Karbi villages in Biswanath Chariali, assuring residents of development.

On Sunday, the CEM and his team visited Nahar Bari Kro village, home to Lokhimon believers of the Karbi community. The following day, he engaged with voters from Thaba Ingti, Longki Ingti, and Borsing Ingti villages, addressing their grievances and concerns.

During these interactions, the CEM met with religious leaders to instill confidence in the BJP’s commitment to secularism and equal treatment for all communities, castes, and religions. He spoke with church leaders such as Bapu Phangcho, Jibasing Engti, and James Tisso, explaining the party’s ideologies and assuring them of equal opportunities within a BJP government.

- Advertisement -

Later, he also visited the Bihu Mari Baptist Church in Ram Chandra Tisso and Borsing Engti, further discussing the BJP’s efforts for community welfare.

In his meetings, the CEM highlighted plans to establish a Karbi Welfare Council, as outlined in the Memorandum of Settlement (MoS-2) signed in 2021 by six Karbi armed organizations and the Indian government, aimed at safeguarding the rights and interests of Karbi people living outside the Karbi Anglong district.

Ronghang also prioritised road and infrastructure development, recognising its importance for regional growth. He promised to provide free handlooms to Karbi women in Biswanath district, empowering them economically and promoting local crafts.

In his speech, Ronghang criticised MP Gaurav Gogoi’s limited MPLAD fund allocation for the Jorhat Parliamentary Constituency, which he argued could only be utilized in Jorhat, not in Behali.