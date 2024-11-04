23 C
Guwahati
Monday, November 4, 2024
type here...

Tuliram Ronghang campaigns for BJP’s Diganta Ghatowar in Bihali ahead of by-polls

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Nov 3: The Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang, is currently campaigning in the Bihali Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) for BJP candidate Diganta Ghatowar.

- Advertisement -

This constituency, along with four others in Assam, is set for by-polls on November 13. The five LACs going to by-polls in Assam are Behali, Dholai, Samaguri, Bongaigaon, and Sidli.

Related Posts:

Accompanied by MP Amarsing Tisso and MLAs Darsing Ronghang and Bidyasing Engleng, the CEM has been in Bihali since November 2 to gather votes for Ghatowar. The campaign team is focusing on Karbi villages in Biswanath Chariali, assuring residents of development.

On Sunday, the CEM and his team visited Nahar Bari Kro village, home to Lokhimon believers of the Karbi community. The following day, he engaged with voters from Thaba Ingti, Longki Ingti, and Borsing Ingti villages, addressing their grievances and concerns.

During these interactions, the CEM met with religious leaders to instill confidence in the BJP’s commitment to secularism and equal treatment for all communities, castes, and religions. He spoke with church leaders such as Bapu Phangcho, Jibasing Engti, and James Tisso, explaining the party’s ideologies and assuring them of equal opportunities within a BJP government.

- Advertisement -

Later, he also visited the Bihu Mari Baptist Church in Ram Chandra Tisso and Borsing Engti, further discussing the BJP’s efforts for community welfare.

In his meetings, the CEM highlighted plans to establish a Karbi Welfare Council, as outlined in the Memorandum of Settlement (MoS-2) signed in 2021 by six Karbi armed organizations and the Indian government, aimed at safeguarding the rights and interests of Karbi people living outside the Karbi Anglong district.

Ronghang also prioritised road and infrastructure development, recognising its importance for regional growth. He promised to provide free handlooms to Karbi women in Biswanath district, empowering them economically and promoting local crafts.

In his speech, Ronghang criticised MP Gaurav Gogoi’s limited MPLAD fund allocation for the Jorhat Parliamentary Constituency, which he argued could only be utilized in Jorhat, not in Behali.

6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try
6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try
10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December
10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December
8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India
8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India
8 Affordable Whiskies Between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 to Elevate Your Collection This Diwali
8 Affordable Whiskies Between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 to Elevate Your Collection This Diwali
10 Magical Mountain Retreats in South India
10 Magical Mountain Retreats in South India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

MAAS marks 34th Foundation Day 

The Hills Times -
6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try 10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December 8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India 8 Affordable Whiskies Between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 to Elevate Your Collection This Diwali 10 Magical Mountain Retreats in South India