Two arrested for suspected involvement in fake currency racket

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 11: Two individuals suspected of being involved in a fake Indian currency note (FICN) racket were apprehended by a team of city police in the Jalukbari area of Guwahati, Assam. The West Guwahati Police Department received information about these suspects linked to an FICN racket.

Acting on this information, the police team, comprising the Special Operations Group (SOG) and Jalukbari Police, conducted a raid near the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Samadhi Kshetra. During the operation, they arrested one individual identified as Mofidul Islam from Lakhimpur, who was believed to be involved in the racket.

Upon further investigation, the arrested individual led the police to his accomplice named Rofik Uddin from Laluk in Lakhimpur. The second suspect was apprehended at their rented accommodation in the Mirza area on the outskirts of Guwahati.

Upon their arrest, the police discovered one FICN printing machine and 433 fake currency notes of Rs 500 denomination, with a face value of Rs 2,16,500. Although the notes were confirmed to be fake, the machine did not appear to be a real counterfeit printing machine. Instead, it seemed to be a cover used to deceive others into believing they had a fake note printer in order to extort money from them.

The arrested individuals are currently being interrogated, and the police are working to determine the exact connections and origins of the racket. Notably, many such incidents and the source of such machines have been linked to Lakhimpur. The police are actively investigating the network behind this illegal operation.