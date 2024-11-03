Two arrested in Morigaon truck heist

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, Nov 2: In a significant breakthrough, Morigaon police have arrested two individuals in connection with a high-profile robbery.

The incident occurred on October 26 and the suspects were identified as Tafajul Ali of Dharamtul and Mannas Ali of Moirabari, were apprehended while in possession of a stolen truck filled with electronic devices valued at approximately Rs. 2 crore.

The robbery took place on the 37 National Highway when the duo hijacked a truck transporting valuable electronic equipment from Guwahati to Silchar. The stolen cargo included items such as Xerox machines, laptops, and televisions, which were reportedly housed at Mannas Ali’s residence in Moirabari.

Acting on credible information, law enforcement launched a targeted operation leading to the recovery of the stolen truck and its contents today. The arrests underscore the commitment of Morigaon police to tackling crime and enhancing public safety in the region.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine if additional accomplices were involved in the heist. Community members are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities as the police work to ensure justice and recover any remaining stolen property.

