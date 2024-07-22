27 C
Guwahati
Monday, July 22, 2024
type here...

Two teenage boys drown in Jorhat after boat capsizes

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational Image
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, July 21: Two teenage boys, aged 15 and 17, from Kalyani village drowned at Baligaon Napamua Duboroni Pathar on Sunday when their boat capsized in a deep pit in a paddy field.

- Advertisement -

According to sources, Shraban Kumar Das and Bishnu Das were returning by boat after collecting milk from a small unorganised dairy farm, or khuti, located at a sandbar of the Brahmaputra river when the boat capsized in the pit. Local residents recovered Shraban Kumar’s body immediately, while the body of Bishnu Das was later retrieved by SDRF personnel.

7 Superfoods To Boost Your Stamina
7 Superfoods To Boost Your Stamina
7 Beautiful Indian Birds
7 Beautiful Indian Birds
Flowers Which Bloom Only At Night
Flowers Which Bloom Only At Night
Top 10 Most Dangerous Animals in India
Top 10 Most Dangerous Animals in India
Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels
Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Tourist Guides Conference held in Sivasagar

The Hills Times -
7 Superfoods To Boost Your Stamina 7 Beautiful Indian Birds Flowers Which Bloom Only At Night Top 10 Most Dangerous Animals in India Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels