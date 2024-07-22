Two teenage boys drown in Jorhat after boat capsizes

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, July 21: Two teenage boys, aged 15 and 17, from Kalyani village drowned at Baligaon Napamua Duboroni Pathar on Sunday when their boat capsized in a deep pit in a paddy field.

According to sources, Shraban Kumar Das and Bishnu Das were returning by boat after collecting milk from a small unorganised dairy farm, or khuti, located at a sandbar of the Brahmaputra river when the boat capsized in the pit. Local residents recovered Shraban Kumar’s body immediately, while the body of Bishnu Das was later retrieved by SDRF personnel.