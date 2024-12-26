13 C
Guwahati
Thursday, December 26, 2024
type here...

Two terror suspects arrested in Kokrajhar dist

Another success of Operation Praghat  ** Arrested duo ‘sleeper cell’ members B’desh-based terror network

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Dec 25: Two suspected members of a ‘sleeper cell’ of a terror network have been arrested along with a huge cache of arms and ammunition in Assam’s Kokrajhar district, police said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference here, special director general of police Harmeet Singh said, “The Special Task Force (STF), along with Kokrajhar district police, carried out an operation in the district’s Namapara area on Tuesday night and arrested the duo.”

- Advertisement -

“The team, led by STF inspector general Parthasarathi Mahanta, achieved a huge success in averting a possible terror act by jihadi elements of a global terrorist organisation. We seized war-like stores from them,” he added.

Related Posts:

The duo were ‘sleeper cell’ members of a network, having links with the Bangladesh-based Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), which is an affiliate of the Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), Singh said.

He said the operation was part of the ongoing multi-state exercise – Operation Praghat.

“On the intervening night of December 17-18, Assam Police arrested eight suspected terrorists, including one Bangladeshi, in coordinated inter-state operations from Assam, West Bengal, and Kerala, and busted an attempt to set up ‘sleeper cells’ to carry out subversive activities across the country.”

- Advertisement -

Singh said the terror network had “big plans” to carry out subversive activities in other states of Northeast and the rest of the country.

“They were in the process of creating a big terror network, but their first attempt failed after our successful operations. We are working with multiple states and central agencies to investigate the case. More details will emerge in the coming days,” he added.

Asked if the network got activated after political turmoil hit Bangladesh earlier this year, the SDGP said, “A citizen of the foreign country entered India in November to activate the ‘sleeper cell’ network before he was caught in Kerala.”

“This is going to be a long operation to unearth the entire module. It is being studied, analysed and investigated. I don’t see it ending anytime soon,” he added.

- Advertisement -

Singh said that from Kokrajhar, the STF team recovered four handmade rifles that are made to look like AKs, 34 rounds of live ammunition, and 24 rounds of blank cartridges signalling that they were practicing firing.

“We also seized a pair of live un-primed IED with cortex, one handmade grenade with explosives, one circuit of detonators made out of agricultural equipment, 14 electronic switches, three iron cases used for making IEDs with 20 iron pieces and plates for causing maximum damage,” he added.

Besides, a huge number of switches and wires with explosives used in firecrackers along with other incriminating items have been recovered from the two arrested persons, Singh said. (PTI)

9 Hidden Gems in Manali You Didn’t Know About
9 Hidden Gems in Manali You Didn’t Know About
10 Amazing Places To Visit In Assam in January
10 Amazing Places To Visit In Assam in January
9 Whiskies Between ₹3,000 and ₹11,000 to Celebrate Christmas and New Year in Style
9 Whiskies Between ₹3,000 and ₹11,000 to Celebrate Christmas and New Year in Style
9 South Indian Meals For Festivals
9 South Indian Meals For Festivals
10 Himalayan Hill Stations to Visit in January
10 Himalayan Hill Stations to Visit in January

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Delhiites dissatisfied with AAP, will vote for BJP: Manoj Tiwari

The Hills Times -
9 Hidden Gems in Manali You Didn’t Know About 10 Amazing Places To Visit In Assam in January 9 Whiskies Between ₹3,000 and ₹11,000 to Celebrate Christmas and New Year in Style 9 South Indian Meals For Festivals 10 Himalayan Hill Stations to Visit in January