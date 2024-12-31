14 C
Prime accused in arms haul case apprehended  in Kokrajhar

GUWAHATI, Dec 30: The prime accused in a recent arms haul case has been apprehended by Special Task Force (STF) from Assam’s Kokrajhar district on Monday, an official said.

The absconding accused was alleged to be a part of the group from whom a huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered on December 25, leading to the arrest of two persons in Kokrajhar district.

The breakthrough was achieved during the ongoing ‘Operation Praghat’, launched by the STF, Assam with the assistance of Kokrajhar police , STF IGP Parthasarathi Mahanta said.

The apprehended person has been identified as 35-year-old Gazi Rahman who hails from Bhodeyaguri area of the district.

Further investigations are on this case and necessary legal action has been initiated in this matter, he said.

“The STF remains committed to ensuring justice and continuing its efforts to apprehend all individuals connected to this case”, Mahanta added.

On December 25, two suspected members of a terror network were apprehended along with a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the Namapara area of Kokrajhar district.

On the intervening night of December 17-18, the Assam Police arrested eight fundamentalists, including one Bangladeshi, in coordinated inter-state operations and busted an attempt to set up ‘sleeper cells’ to carry subversive activities across the country.

‘Operation Praghat’ is an ongoing multi-state exercise against alleged terrorists, fundamentalists and terror networks. (PTI)

