Two Tragic Drowning Incidents Claim Young Lives in Diphu and Dharapur

On Friday at about 10:30 A.M., the tragic event took place, which created shock waves within the local community.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Representational Image
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 29: In a heart-wrenching incident, a 17-year-old boy, Arindam Kumar, drowned in a pond situated behind the botanical garden, 5 KM on the Diphu-Lumding Road, under the geographical jurisdiction of the Diphu police station.

On Friday at about 10:30 A.M., the tragic event took place, which created shock waves within the local community.

Arindam, who lives at Basic LP School close to the Diphu Municipal Board, had proceeded to the pond with his friends Pragyan Kumar Boruah and Takeno Rengma for a bath. As told by Pragyan, the three friends tried swimming back from the opposite side of the pond when Arindam struggled halfway. In spite of his friends’ frantic efforts to drag him out, he unfortunately slipped further into the water.

Locals from the nearby area, seeing the commotion, ran to the spot and were able to recover his body. The police were alerted, and the body was taken for a post-mortem to Diphu Medical College & Hospital (DMC&H).

In another similar tragedy, a young life was lost in a drowning accident in the city’s Dharapur locality last July. A 12-year-old boy, Arif Ali, had a tragic end while taking a bath in a pond with some of his friends.

After getting the shocking news, local police and an SDRF team immediately reached the location. The SDRF team soon retrieved the body of the boy from the water, and it was subsequently taken to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination.

These tragic events are a reminder of the risks open water bodies pose, particularly to young people. Communities and authorities should do everything they can to avoid such accidents by creating awareness regarding water safety and adopting protective measures in high-risk zones.

Villagers Set Luxury Vehicle Ablaze After Foiling Cattle Theft in Assam

The Hills Times -
