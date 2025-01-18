Rengma Nagas face identity crisis?

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 17: The Rengma Naga Peoples’ Council (RNPC) of Assam held its 72nd Annual General meeting at Rengma gaon Borlengri, Karbi Anglong Assam on 14-15 January 2025.

The speaker President, Western Rengma Baptist Association, Joshua N Rengma deliberated the message on the topic “Addressing Identity Crises’’.

The speaker articulated the message on how the Rengma as a native tribe of Assam has been living in hills of Assam long before the arrival of Ahoms in 1228 AD led by Prince Sukhapha into the plains of Assam has now degenerated.

The Rengmas had a cordial relation with the Ahom Kingdom which later find themselves in the administrative unit in Mikir Hills. He also stated that exploitation upon the Rengmas of Assam of its natural resources such as bamboo, cane and trees etc has made the people uprooted from their culture, tradition values and practices that shaped the tradition since the natural resources is accustomed to the traditional way of life.

He also highlighted about the factors like imitation of western culture, loss of cultural practices, assimilation, influence of Christian missionary and manipulation of history that has lead to the identity crisis among the Rengma Naga in Karbi Anglong, Assam.

Other appointed Speaker, assistant professor of Political Science from Dibrugarh University, Sompha Wangsu shared on how various Naga tribes like Wangsu and Ao tribe of Golaghat district, Rengma tribes of Karbi Anglong district and Zeliangrong of Dima Hasao etc has degraded its cultural values.

He expressed concern on the displacement of Rengmas from West Rengma Mouza administrative unit over period of times and vulnerability of the Rengmas living in East Rengma Mouza and Naga Rengma Mouza.

He mentioned the importance of the history like the Keyhang Rengma Phukon who was conferred ‘Phukon’ title recognised by Ahom kingdom in supporting the Ahoms in resisting the Burmese invasion and rehabilitation of Ahoms in Rengma Hills of Assam during the same.

Wangsu spoke on the recognition of Rengma Hills 1841, East Rengma Mouza, West Rengma Mouza and Naga Rengma Mouza by British.

Another appointed speaker Advocate Judicial Court Diphu, Lolita Rengma spoke on awareness on public legal rights like natural rights, moral rights and legal rights. The General meeting ended successfully with the induction of the new office bearers headed by president Kenilo Rengma; vice-president, Atilo Seb; vice president Keninlo Nyenthang; general secretary Chenobu Seb and treasurer Shenglo Jishing for the tenure 2025 to 2027.