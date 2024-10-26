Two women missing in Karbi Anglong

HT Correspondent

HOWRAGHAT, Oct 25: Bina Das, 22, a married woman from Reng Reng Jharni village No 2 in North Borbil, Howraghat area of Karbi Anglong district, has gone missing. The victim’s mother-in-law, Veena Das, has also been missing for the past four days. Bina Das disappeared on October 22 while on her way to her mother’s house in Kaki, Lanka.

- Advertisement -

The incident has caused a stir in the entire North Borbil area. The victim’s family has already lodged a complaint with the North Borbil Sub-Police Station.