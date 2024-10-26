Two women missing in Karbi Anglong

HT Correspondent
HOWRAGHAT, Oct 25: Bina Das, 22, a married woman from Reng Reng Jharni village No 2 in North Borbil, Howraghat area of Karbi Anglong district, has gone missing. The victim’s mother-in-law, Veena Das, has also been missing for the past four days. Bina Das disappeared on October 22 while on her way to her mother’s house in Kaki, Lanka.
The incident has caused a stir in the entire North Borbil area. The victim’s family has already lodged a complaint with the North Borbil Sub-Police Station.