UKPO Takes Up Khanduli Issue With Meghalaya Deputy CM Sniawbhalang Dhar

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

DONGKAMUKAM, May 16: United Khasi People’s Organisation, Karbi Anglong Central Committee (UKPO, KACC) met Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Sniawbhalang Dhar, regarding the recent violent incident in Khanduli, West Karbi Anglong in Assam.

UKPO, KACC urged the Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya, who is also the MLA of Nartiang, to stop the violence that is going on in the bordering areas of Meghalaya and West Karbi Anglong.

Sources said that Dhar assured to establish peace in Khanduli. He also appealed to the Khasi community to live in communal harmony with the Karbis.

President of UKPO, KACC, Rattane appealed that they are living in Karbi Anglong and there should not be any animosity among the communities.

- Advertisement -

Advisors, UKPO, KACC, Pius Sten and Niwel War; Treasurer, Lucia Sten; President, Khasi Students Union, Karbi Anglong; Mardius Saring; and others gave their assurance that they would work to establish peace.