UNICEF team visits Gyan Vikash Academy in Sootea

HT Correspondent

Biswanath Chariali, Dec 10: A team from United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) visited Gyan Vikash Academy, Sootea earlier known as Chatia Girls’ HS on Saturday and held an interactive session with the students. The school authority had organised a cultural programme in the school premises to receive and welcome the delegates. The team watched the cultural activities and drama as well and documented them too.

It is to be mentioned here that the District Institute of Education and Training, (DIET), Sonitpur, State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Samagra Shiksha, Assam in association with UNICEF had organised a statewide training cum orientation programme for teachers in the month of October last. During the session, basic training on gender issues, gender stereotypes, harmful body talks and appearance of ideals was imparted by the experts.

The main objective of the training programme was to build self esteem and body confidence among students. In this connection six sets of comic books had been issued to all schools.

The training module has been prepared with an intention of eliminating inferior feeling; enhancing the confidence level of students and to inspire them to live with dignity.

The representative team of UNICEF comprising Gaurav Singh, Biju Boro, Satish Kumar along with other officials interacted with the students and measured their progress as well. The event was attended by district BRP’s (Block Resource Person), CRCC’s (Cluster Resource Center Coordinator), nodal teachers along with others. All the proceedings of the day were conducted by Pranita Barua, nodal teacher, Pankaj Jyoti Bhuyan and Manash Bora. The students of the school staged three dramas.