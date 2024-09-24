33 C
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Union Minister Kumaraswamy to Visit Andrew Yule Tea Gardens Amid Workers’ Struggles

Union Minister Kumaraswamy will visit Assam’s Andrew Yule Tea Gardens to address ongoing concerns about the tea workers' plight and assess their working conditions.

HT Digital

September 24, Tuesday: Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Shobha Karandlaje, will visit Assam’s Andrew Yule Tea Gardens to assess the ongoing concerns related to the difficult working conditions of tea garden laborers. The visit comes in light of repeated complaints from tea workers about inadequate wages, poor living conditions, and the lack of proper healthcare facilities, prompting the government to take a closer look at the situation.

The Andrew Yule Tea Gardens, a prominent name in Assam’s tea industry, has been under scrutiny as workers have expressed their struggles to make ends meet despite the region’s historical significance in tea production. The laborers, many of whom live in substandard conditions, have raised concerns about the lack of wage revisions, insufficient healthcare services, and limited educational opportunities for their children.

Union Minister Karandlaje is expected to hold discussions with tea workers, union leaders, and management representatives during her visit. The goal of the meeting is to gain firsthand insight into the issues and explore possible government interventions to improve the welfare of the tea garden workers. The tea industry in Assam is one of the state’s largest employers, yet many workers remain economically marginalized and deprived of basic amenities.

“We hope that the minister’s visit will bring some relief and lead to concrete measures that can uplift the workers,” said a representative of the local workers’ union.

The government has promised to look into the tea workers’ grievances and consider solutions such as wage increases, better healthcare provisions, and educational schemes to enhance the quality of life for the laborers and their families.

NGT Halts Road Construction in Assam's Barak Bhuban Wildlife Sanctuary

