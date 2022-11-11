Union minister Nitin Gadkari calls on Governor Mukhi

The Union minister for Road Transport and Highways discusses on infrastructure projects being undertaken across the State during the meeting with Mukhi

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Nov 10: Union minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari met Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi at Raj Bhavan on Thursday and discussed the infrastructure projects being undertaken across the State.

During the meeting the minister informed the Governor about his ministry’s plan of harnessing the Brahmaputra for transportation and promotion of business and trade activities and to harness the tremendous power generation potential of the river. Gadkari also said that his ministry is also working to set up state of the art driving training centres, simulation training of drivers etc in the State.

The minister also informed about the scrapping policy and manufacturing of ethanol and methanol from bamboo and other biomass. He also said that there is a need for setting up of an International Design and Production Centre of Bamboo. Therefore, plan is on the anvil to push the bamboo and cane based industries to utilize the abundant bamboo and cane resources of North East India especially Assam.

He also stressed on agro processing especially the pine apple processing which has a huge export potential.

The Governor informed the minister about his visits to the border areas and the need for greater development of border infrastructure. The minister assured that steps will be taken to strengthen the infrastructure along border areas.

In the meeting, Gadkari put greater focus on North East India especially Assam for logistics and greater connectivity.