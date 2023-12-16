13 C
UPPL celebrates three years of progressive governance

STRAP: Pramod Boro pays floral tribute to Bodofa UN Brahma

 

HT Correspondent

 

KOKRAJHAR, Dec 15: The ruling United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) continues to gain momentum across communities in the region, with more than 1350 individuals from NLFB, ADF, ANLA, NSLA, and BPF parties joining UPPL at a grand ceremony held at Raikunbari Playground in Kachugaon, Kokrajhar district.

 

The newly joined members received a warm welcome and felicitation from party president and CEM of Bodoland Territorial Region, Pramod Boro, and senior party leaders, adorned with traditional aronai and party mufflers. UPPL is now considered a formidable political force in the Bodoland region.

 

Simultaneously, the UPPL-led UPPL-BJP-GSP alliance government in Bodoland Territorial Region marked its three-year anniversary under the leadership of Pramod Boro, the chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region.

 

To commemorate the occasion, Pramod Boro paid floral tributes to Bodofa UN Brahma at Thulungapuri, Dotma in Kokrajhar, amidst a large gathering. Katiram Boro, the Speaker of BTC Legislative Assembly, hoisted the ‘peace flag’ at BTC Secretariat, Bodofa Nwgwr in Kokrajhar.

 

During the celebration, CEM Pramod Boro, along with executive members, took a ‘pledge for peace’, reiterating their commitment to fostering peace, progress, and good governance in the region. In honour of the celebration, CEM Boro also flagged off four new AC buses of Bodoland Transport Services at BTC Secretariat, Bodofa Nwgwr.

 

CEM Boro highlighted the UPPL-BJP-GSP alliance government’s three-year journey, emphasising its dedication to the healthy welfare and development of society. He mentioned that the BTR government has focused on massive sustainable development and welfare initiatives, launching more than 30 flagship programs towards uplifting the region.

