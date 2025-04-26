UPPL condemns Pahalgam terror attack, hails BTC Budget

KOKRAJHAR, April 25 – The United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) has strongly condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 28 innocent tourists.

Pramod Boro, the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), expressed his outrage over the attack, calling it a cowardly and inhumane act. He stated, “The attack on innocent tourists is a heinous and dastardly act of terrorism, which is utterly unacceptable. Such violence destroys the fabric of society and nation.”

CEM Boro extended his condolences to the victims’ families and urged the central government and security agencies to take strong action against the terrorist organizations responsible. “My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased and those injured in this horrific act. May the Almighty give them strength in this hour of unimaginable grief,” he said.

UPPL General Secretary Raju Kumar Narzary also condemned the attack, describing it as an act of cowardice and inhumanity. He echoed the call for stringent measures to ensure justice and the punishment of those responsible for the killings. “We stand in solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam attack, and we pay our heartfelt tributes to the innocent lives lost,” Narzary added.

BTC Budget for Fiscal Year 2025-2026

In addition to condemning the terror attack, the UPPL party hailed the BTC budget presented by CEM Pramod Boro for the financial year 2025-2026. During the Budget Session of the BTC Legislative Assembly on Thursday, the BTC House approved a budget of Rs 843 crore for the year.

Narzary praised the budget as a people-friendly initiative that focuses on human welfare and sustainable development. He emphasized that the budget reflects the BTC government’s commitment to uplifting the common masses, ensuring that essential services reach citizens in a fair and transparent manner.

He further noted that the government’s efforts are paying off with peace and stability in the region, which is driving development. “Since the formation of the UPPL-led BTC government in 2015, the focus has been on improving the welfare of all communities, and the creation of the Bodoland Community Welfare Department will serve to unite and serve the 26 recognized communities in the region,” Narzary stated.

The UPPL party commended the continuous efforts of the BTC government in maintaining peace and fostering development throughout the region.