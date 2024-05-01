UPPL-Led BTC Addressing ‘Misconceptions’ Among Non-Bodo Voters: Pramod Boro

KOKRAJHAR, April 30: Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief Pramod Boro claimed that his party UPPL is working to address “misconceptions” among non-Bodo voters about alleged discrimination against them by the prominent tribal community in Assam.

He claimed that these “misconceptions” led non-Bodo voters in Kokrajhar Lok Sabha seat to elect a non-Bodo MP in the last two elections, despite which the lawmaker “failed to raise their issues” in Parliament.

- Advertisement -

In an interview with PTI, Boro claimed that the BTC administration, which governs Bodoland Territorial Region of Assam, led by his United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), an ally of the ruling BJP, has initiated the process of addressing the longstanding issues of the non-Bodo communities, the results of which would be reflected in support for his party in the elections.

Kokrajhar (ST) constituency was represented since 2014 by Naba Kumar Sarania as an Independent candidate, though he could not contest this year’s elections as his Scheduled Tribe (ST) status was cancelled by the government and upheld by the Gauhati High Court.

Sarania, who heads the Gana Suraksha Party which has fielded Binita Deka from the seat this time, was the only non-Bodo person to represent Kokrajhar seat ever.

“Non-Bodo people had a grievance that Bodos discriminated against them as the council is largely ruled by the tribe. A lot of issues of the non-Bodos were not addressed since Independence and they thought if they elected a non-Bodo candidate, he will raise those matters in Parliament, but he did not,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Sarania failed to keep the promises he had made to the people, and those who voted for him are now angry, Boro alleged.

“His role (in Lok Sabha) didn’t count anyway as he was an Independent and came from a very different background… he was a former underground leader (militant),” he said.

Boro claimed that the region witnessed a lot of bloodshed in the past but things started changing after his party formed the government in BTC in 2020 and addressed sensitive issues.

“There have been a lot of violence and killings in the region in the last 15-20 years… the system was not working properly. People had lost hope in the government,” the BTC chief executive member said.

- Advertisement -

“But now, things are changing. Peace prevails, trust building initiatives are being taken and the people have love and respect for each other. People want peace, security and development, and we have delivered those to them,” he asserted.

A tripartite Bodo Peace Accord was signed between the Centre, Assam government and Bodo representatives, including those from factions of militant outfit NDFB and students’ body ABSU.

The accord led to the surrender of over 1,500 insurgents, rechristening of Bodoland Territorial Administrative Districts (BTAD), covering Kokrajhar, Baksa, Chirang and Udalguri districts in the northern bank of Brahmaputra as Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) with enhanced powers for BTC, besides financial package for the development of the region.

The region had been a witness to a bloody insurgency from 1980s till the signing of the latest Bodo Accord in 2020. It also witnessed bouts of ethnic violence between Bodos and non-Bodos, including Adivasis and Bengali-speaking Muslims.

The UPPL chief said his party was fighting the Lok Sabha elections “in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma”.

The UPPL is contesting only Kokrajhar constituency, while the BJP has fielded nominees in 11 seats and AGP in two seats.

“On one hand, we have a prime minister who is working for the development of Assam and the Northeast, while on the other, we also have a CM who has been addressing most of the issues. Though all issues have not been resolved, he (Sarma) is addressing those. All communities and sections of the society are happy,” Boro claimed.

He claimed that a new “political and executive culture” has been introduced in the state which believes in addressing all issues ranging from infrastructure development to community wellness.

These positive steps will reflect in people’s mandate in favour of candidates of the BJP and its allies in the elections, Boro said.

“In the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state, we don’t have any big challenge in any constituency, except maybe Dhubri. In the remaining seats, we have huge support of the masses and hope to win 13 seats,” he asserted.

Boro said that besides focusing on Kokrajhar, UPPL is also working in tandem with allies BJP and AGP to ensure the victory of candidates of the ruling alliance.

The BJP has nine MPs in the outgoing Lok Sabha from the state, while UPPL and AGP have no representation. Three seats were held by the Congress, one by AIUDF and one by Sarania, as an Independent.

Kokrajhar, along with three other constituencies, will go to the polls in the third and final phase in the state on May 7.

Polling for five constituencies each in the state was held in the first two phases on April 19 and 26. (PTI)