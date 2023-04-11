UPPL Rally Attracts Huge Gathering In Udalguri 

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, April 10: A grand rally for happiness and progress witnessed a huge gathering of party leaders and workers being held at Nalbari playground in Udalguri.

- Advertisement -

The rally was organised by United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) Central Committee in association with Udalguri district committee of UPPL party that showcased gaining of peace and tranquility cutting across the communities in Bodoland Territorial Region.

Rajya Sabha MP and UPPL working president, Rwngwra Narzary flagged off the rally which started from Nalbari playground near Diamond English Medium School, Udalguri that traversed to Udalguri town via Rowta -Udalguri Road and concluded at the starting point where tens of thousands party supporters and well-wishers participated with holding party flags and banners.

Assam cabinet minister and founding president of UPPL party, Urkhao Gwra Brahma said that the UPPL party is the only party as people from all walks of life are coming forward to extend support and cooperation. He said that the UPPL led UPPL-BJP-GSP alliance government in BTR is working dedicatedly towards the welfare and upliftment of the society since its inception in BTR government.

“The reports of boundary commission of BTR as per the spirit of clauses of the historic BTR peace accord will be submitted to the concerned authority within short span of days”, Brahma said adding that peace is prevailed in BTR after signing of the BTR peace accord.

- Advertisement -

“The opposition’s allegations leveled against the CEM (BTR) and UPPL President Pramod Boro are totally baseless and false. There is no any report of syndicate and anomalies in BTR as well state as a whole”, he said.

He has lauded that the mammoth gathering of UPPL at Udalguri was a unique and massive ushering of the happiness and progress in Bodoland region.

” It’s a clear sign that people have faith in Himanta Biswa Sarma led BJP, AGP & UPPL alliance government in Assam and Pramod Boro led council government in BTR.”, Brahma added.

Boro said that the deep peace and tranquility cutting across the communities is prevailed in BTR.

- Advertisement -

He said that there is no any scope of violence or anti social incidents.