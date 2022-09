The Karbi Ex. Revolutionary United Forum (KERUF) at Sarsing Teron(Langkung Habe) Memorial Town Hall, Diphu today organised the 1st Anniversary Celebration of Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) 2021.

The event was graced by Tuliram Ronghang, CEM, as Chief guest.

Notably, Horensing Bey MP; Darsing Ronghang MLA; EMs, MACs; Chandrasing Kro President KCS; Joysing Tokbi Secretary KLA and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.