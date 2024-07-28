BJP-EKADC backs KAAC power boost via 125th Amendment

HT Bureau

DIPHU, July 27: Laichan Engleng, spokesperson for the BJP – East Karbi Anglong District Committee (BJP-EKADC), expressed support for the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang’s efforts to push for the implementation of Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) clauses 1 and 2 under the 125th constitutional amendment.

This initiative aims to enhance KAAC’s powers as outlined in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India.

At a press conference on Saturday at the Hills People Cultural Forum (HPCF) office, Engleng highlighted the progress made since the 1995 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which allocated certain subjects to KAAC.

He further said then 2011 MoS, signed by the disbanded United People’s Democratic Solidarity (UPDS), increased funding from the central government for KAAC. The 2021 MoS, signed by six disbanded armed groups, further sought to enhance KAAC’s powers for better protection of scheduled tribe communities,” he added.

“On July 25, Ronghang and his team met Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. Shah stated that the state home minister would prepare a report on KAAC’s demands within a month, after which discussions on including these in the constitutional amendment would follow,” he added.

While Engleng acknowledged the ultimate goal of achieving an autonomous state, he emphasised that increasing KAAC’s powers through incremental transfers of subjects is a step in the right direction.

Notably, Ronghang has also convened a meeting with the heads of Sixth Schedule autonomous councils in Northeast India to advocate for enhanced powers and implementation of MoS clauses 1 and 2. Engleng also mentioned that if these clauses are included in the 125th constitutional amendment, KAAC’s elected seats would increase from 26 to 44, with 34 reserved for ST and 10 open to all.

Engleng further urged public support for the 125th constitutional amendment, stressing that it would strengthen KAAC’s Sixth Schedule provisions.

He criticised opposition from figures like All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC) organising secretary Kursing Timung, suggesting that such leaders should support, rather than oppose, the amendment.