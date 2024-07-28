29 C
Guwahati
Sunday, July 28, 2024
type here...

BJP-EKADC backs KAAC power boost via 125th Amendment

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

DIPHU, July 27: Laichan Engleng, spokesperson for the BJP – East Karbi Anglong District Committee (BJP-EKADC), expressed support for the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang’s efforts to push for the implementation of Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) clauses 1 and 2 under the 125th constitutional amendment.

- Advertisement -

This initiative aims to enhance KAAC’s powers as outlined in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India.

At a press conference on Saturday at the Hills People Cultural Forum (HPCF) office, Engleng highlighted the progress made since the 1995 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which allocated certain subjects to KAAC.

He further said then 2011 MoS, signed by the disbanded United People’s Democratic Solidarity (UPDS), increased funding from the central government for KAAC. The 2021 MoS, signed by six disbanded armed groups, further sought to enhance KAAC’s powers for better protection of scheduled tribe communities,” he added.

“On July 25, Ronghang and his team met Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. Shah stated that the state home minister would prepare a report on KAAC’s demands within a month, after which discussions on including these in the constitutional amendment would follow,” he added.

- Advertisement -

While Engleng acknowledged the ultimate goal of achieving an autonomous state, he emphasised that increasing KAAC’s powers through incremental transfers of subjects is a step in the right direction.

Notably, Ronghang has also convened a meeting with the heads of Sixth Schedule autonomous councils in Northeast India to advocate for enhanced powers and implementation of MoS clauses 1 and 2. Engleng also mentioned that if these clauses are included in the 125th constitutional amendment, KAAC’s elected seats would increase from 26 to 44, with 34 reserved for ST and 10 open to all.

Engleng further urged public support for the 125th constitutional amendment, stressing that it would strengthen KAAC’s Sixth Schedule provisions.

He criticised opposition from figures like All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC) organising secretary Kursing Timung, suggesting that such leaders should support, rather than oppose, the amendment.

Top 9 Stunning Destinations In Saudi Arabia
Top 9 Stunning Destinations In Saudi Arabia
10 Best Places In India For Birdwatchers
10 Best Places In India For Birdwatchers
8 Largest Lakes To Visit In India
8 Largest Lakes To Visit In India
9 Beautiful Plants With Colourful Leaves
9 Beautiful Plants With Colourful Leaves
8 Forests In India To Spot Leopards
8 Forests In India To Spot Leopards
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Sonitpur District Day from August 2

The Hills Times -
Top 9 Stunning Destinations In Saudi Arabia 10 Best Places In India For Birdwatchers 8 Largest Lakes To Visit In India 9 Beautiful Plants With Colourful Leaves 8 Forests In India To Spot Leopards