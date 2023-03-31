Valediction cum certificate distribution programme held

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, March 30: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) in association with local implementing agency Gramya Unnayan Santha organised a valediction cum certificate distribution function under livelihoods and enterprise development programme on terracotta, pottery craft at Konuwamari village in Bajiagaon development block on Thursday.

Deputy commissioner Narendra Kumar Shah, Khurshid Alam Ansari, LDM, Nagaon, Rakesh Kumar, chief manager, SBI, Kishore Kumar Das, senior manager, Asom Gramin Vikas Bank, S P Shandilya, DPM, ASRLM and Rajendra Perna, DDM NABARD attended the programme as special guests.

During the programme, over 90 women participants from various rural self help groups were presented toolkits as well as certificates of participation in various training on terracotta and pottery craft under NABARD sponsored Livelihoods and Enterprise Development Programme.

While addressing the occasion, deputy commissioner, Nagaon Narendra Kr Shah appreciated the efforts of NABARD for organising such training programme and advocated that such training programme for development of rural artisans would enhance the zeal and enthusiasm of the rural artisans to generate self employment among the rural women artisans. He also urged the all the concerned line departments as well as bankers to extend their financial as well as other supports to those rural entrepreneurs so that they can stand financially on their own feet.

Rajendra Perna, DDM, NABARD shared several NABARD sponsored training programmes on various activities like detergent and phenyl making, mushroom cultivation and processing, artificial jewellery craft, beautician technique, sanitary pads and bag making, etc and also intimated that the government agency had already initiated the process of GI registration of various local products like Assam Japi, Sarthebari metal craft, Majuli manuscript painting, Majuli mask, Assam water hyacinth craft, Assam Vrindavani vastra, Assam Bihu Dhol, Asharikandi terracotta etc, a release stated.