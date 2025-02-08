Veer Lachit Sena stages sit in demonstration

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Feb 7: Veer Lachit Sena, Assam Lekhapani Jagun Regional committee and Digboi Regional committee on Friday staged a two hours sit-in demonstration at North Margherita Rangamancha.

- Advertisement -

It was done in protest against the attack on Assamese culture, tradition and heritage in the name of religion.

Members of Veer Lachit Sena, Assam Digboi Regional Committee and Lekhapani Jagun Regional committee shouted various slogans against the BJP led Government of Assam.

Earlier, on January 29 a Jain devote of Digambar sect held a naked march with his followers in the middle of Jorhat town. Thereafter, members of Veer Lachit Sena and local residents of Jorhat protested against the act leading police to arrest them and sent them to judicial custody.

Veer Lachit Sena general secretary Biplob Gogoi said that they had submitted a memorandum to the Margherita co-district commissioner and demanded release of the detained protestors within 24 hours and punishment for the Digambar saint.

- Advertisement -