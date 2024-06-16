Vehicles seized, drivers arrested in Jagiroad

HT Correspondent

JAGIROAD, June15: Jagiroad police has seized eight vehicles carrying rotten fish feed in Jagiroad in Morigaon district. The drivers of the vehicles were also arrested.

Police seized of the vehicles and arrested the drivers on Friday night. Following their arrest, the accused admitted that they had been carrying rotten fish feed in the form of wastes of broiler chickens to Jagiroad for the last couple of months. About 25 vehicles from different parts of Guwahati were engaged in carrying rotten waste of broiler chicken, which were used as fish feed in the nearby ponds at Paliguri, Chanimari, Dhansali, Kakorjola etc.

Police later on buried the waste bin a pit in the morning. Meanwhile, the accused are being interrogated connection with the incident.

According to sources, those involved in this illegal practice would stop their business after the police action for few days and would restart under the very nose of the authority concerned. Several citizens urged the district administration to take stringent measures to check such illegal activities in the district.