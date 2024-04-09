Vermiculture and mushroom culture units inaugurated at THB College

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, April 8: A vermiculture and training unit, along with a mushroom culture and training unit, were inaugurated on Monday at Tyagbir Hem Baruah College in the presence of students, teachers, and office staff of the college. This marks a new chapter in the college’s continuous efforts to become self-reliant and motivate students towards entrepreneurial initiatives. The new initiatives were inaugurated by Dr Bipul Kumar Borah, president of the Governing Body of the college. In his inaugural speech, Dr Borah praised the college’s efforts, stating that such innovative ideas put into practice by the college community would send a positive message across society and contribute to promoting healthy food practices, encouraging healthy living among students, and fostering an entrepreneurial spirit. It is worth mentioning that the vermiculture and mushroom culture unit will be managed and supervised by the Zoology and Botany departments of the college in collaboration with the Eco Club.

Pankaj Hazarika and Kumud Nath, who have been successful in the field of vermiculture and mushroom culture, were also felicitated by the college fraternity on this occasion.

A debate competition was also held on the same day under the aegis of the College Environment and Climate Cell (CECC) and the Students’ Union of the college, in association with ASTEC, the government of Assam, on the topic ‘Superstition is a Social Evil’. Dr Chinta Mani Sharma, principal of Biswanath College, inaugurated the debate competition. Anurupa Mahanta (Darrang College), Gyanjyoti Sarmah (Chaiduar College), Kapildev Goswami (Pub Kamrup College), and Likhil Kumar Pradhan (THB College) were awarded the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and judges’ special prizes respectively. The competition was conducted by Dr Bipul Kumar Borah as the speaker, with Dr Khanjan Kumar Das, Mrinmoy Baruah, and Prachurya Sarmah acting as judges.

Following the debate competition, Basantosav was celebrated by the college community, which was inaugurated by Dipen Sarmah, assistant professor of Physics. The programs began with the hoisting of the Bihu flag by Dr Chinta Mani Sharma, principal of Biswanath College, and the offering of tribute to Tyagbir Hem Baruah by Dr Rumi Das, librarian of the college.